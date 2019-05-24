Steve Cochran Full Show 05.24.19: Nothing more adorable than when kids say adult things

Posted 10:36 AM, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04AM, May 24, 2019

Steve Cochran with a Zollipop

Today on the Steve Cochran Show we speak to a truly remarkable individual.  Alina Morse, (who just turned 14!)  has created a mini candy empire with her inspired and innovative candy company “Zollipops”.  Coming up with the idea for a “better candy” at the age of 7 she worked with her parents to make this passion come to life. We also bring on the two lead actresses from the smash stage hit West Side Story and Katie Stack of Help USA Troops.  All this and much, much more!

