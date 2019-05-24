× Sabrina List and the 500 Festival Have FAST Fun for Families and Fans!

Live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, VP of Marketing for the “500 Festival” joins Dane, On The Road. Hear as Sabrina shares the events of the festival…from runs, parades, ceremonies and something for kids of all ages. Listen as Sabrina fills us in on all the fun, connections with the Indy 500 and ways that Memorial Day remembrance is built in to celebration of racing.

For more information on activities and ways to experience it all go to www.500festival.com