Sabrina List and the 500 Festival Have FAST Fun for Families and Fans!

Posted 8:06 PM, May 24, 2019, by

Pictured L-R : Dane Neal and Sabrina List

Live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, VP of Marketing for the “500 Festival” joins Dane, On The Road. Hear as Sabrina shares the events of the festival…from runs, parades, ceremonies and something for kids of all ages. Listen as Sabrina fills us in on all the fun, connections with the Indy 500 and ways that Memorial Day remembrance is built in to celebration of racing.

For more information on activities and ways to experience it all go to www.500festival.com




Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.