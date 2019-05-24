Nick Digilio 5.24.19 | Live report from the Cannes Film Festival, Most Annoying TV Characters of All Time, Vic’s Picks and Friday Features
Hour 1:
+ Leslie Felperin reports live from Cannes
Hour 2:
+ Most Annoying TV Characters
Hour 3:
+ Most Annoying TV Characters (cont.)
+ Vic’s Picks Vol. 1
Hour 4:
+ You Big Dummy
+ Straight Outta Context
+ Nick D Show Spies
+ Fly Jamz Friday
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)