Natalie Carmolli of Proven Winners talks about the Shrubs of the Year

Posted 11:54 AM, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:51PM, May 24, 2019

Bill and Wendy welcome Natalie Carmolli, a marketing specialist from Proven Winners flower company to talk about the ColorChoice Shrubs of the Year and Rose of the Year. She also shares some information about caring for your plants in the summer weather.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.