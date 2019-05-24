× Natalie Carmolli of Proven Winners talks about the Shrubs of the Year

Bill and Wendy welcome Natalie Carmolli, a marketing specialist from Proven Winners flower company to talk about the ColorChoice Shrubs of the Year and Rose of the Year. She also shares some information about caring for your plants in the summer weather.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.