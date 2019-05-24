MVPP: 14 year old teen entrepreneur creates all-natural candy that cleans your teeth!

Posted 10:35 AM, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53AM, May 24, 2019

Alina Morse [Credit: David Yellen]

A truly remarkable individual!  Alina Morse, (who just turned 14!)  has created a mini candy empire with her inspired and innovative candy company “Zollipops”.  Coming up with the idea for a “better candy” at the age of 7 she worked with her parents to make this passion come to life.  Now, with a footprint of 2500 stores including Walgreens and Target, she has a tasty reach on the healthy-candy market.  This and more is why Alina Morse is our MVPP of the day.

