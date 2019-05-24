× Matt Kissane shares how he became the world’s foremost Chris Farley impersonator, and his involvement in the upcoming Farley documentary

Bill and Wendy sit down with Chicago comedian Matt Kissane who shares the story of how he started impersonating Farley, continuing his stand-up career, and how he’s been involved in the upcoming documentary on A&E “Chris Farley: Anything for a Laugh.”

“Chris Farley: Anything for a Laugh” premieres May 27 at 8 p.m. on A&E.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.