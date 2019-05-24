Matt Kissane shares how he became the world’s foremost Chris Farley impersonator, and his involvement in the upcoming Farley documentary

Posted 12:25 PM, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:22PM, May 24, 2019

Bill and Wendy sit down with Chicago comedian Matt Kissane who shares the story of how he started impersonating Farley, continuing his stand-up career, and how he’s been involved in the upcoming documentary on A&E “Chris Farley: Anything for a Laugh.”

“Chris Farley: Anything for a Laugh” premieres May 27 at 8 p.m. on A&E.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.