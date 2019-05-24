× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-24-19: “The CTA announced that they are closing two stops on the Red Line for up to three years, so if you can, get off now”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lori Lightfoot preparing for an expected uptick in Chicago violence over the Memorial Day weekend, the CTA announcing they are closing two North Side stops for up to three years, Comcast announcing that both fans and nonfans will likely foot the bill for the new Cubs pay TV network, President Trump tweeting out a video of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s speaking gaffes, the White Sox taking down the Astros to gain a series split, the Cubs losing to the Phillies, the Toronto Raptors pushing the Bucks to the brink of elimination and The Lonely Island combining Beyonce’s “Lemonade” with José Canseco and Mark McGwire for comedy gold.