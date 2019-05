× Help USA Troops serves and provides over 800 care boxes to our soldiers

This Memorial Day we thank our soldiers who allow us to live safe and free in the United States. It’s because of great organizations like Help USA Troops that we’re able to give back to these brave individuals who risk their life for the freedom of American citizens. Katie Stack joins Steve Cochran to talk about the impact Help USA Troops has had on her community and elsewhere. For more information visit: HelpUSATroops.Com