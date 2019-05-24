× Film critic Leslie Felperin reviews “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “The Dead Don’t Die” and more live from the Cannes Film Festival

Leslie Felperin of The Hollywood Reporter and The Guardian dials in live from France to give her thoughts on the biggest premieres and lesser known films of the Cannes Film Festival.

