Film critic Leslie Felperin reviews “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “The Dead Don’t Die” and more live from the Cannes Film Festival

Posted 6:35 AM, May 24, 2019, by

Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, from left, Margot Robbie, director Quentin Tarantino, actor Brad Pitt and producer David Heyman pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Leslie Felperin of The Hollywood Reporter and The Guardian dials in live from France to give her thoughts on the biggest premieres and lesser known films of the Cannes Film Festival.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.