× Elysabeth Alfano brings in vegan burgers and talks about the advancements in the plant-based food industry

Bill and Wendy welcome Elysabeth Alfano on to the show to discuss vegan restaurants, Impossible foods, Beyond Burgers, and her own podcast “Awesome Vegans with Elysabeth Alfano.” Elysabeth even shares a story about her podcast episode with retired NBA star John Salley. She also answers some listener questions.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.