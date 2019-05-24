× Dan Hampton on being #11 of the Bears top 100: “Hey, it’s nice to be remembered.”

The Chicago Bears’ list of their top 100 players in franchise history is complete, and while the list has started debates throughout social media, there’s no doubt that Dan Hampton would make that list. He now joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about his career, and to talk about the Bears 100 celebration June 7th-9th at the Donald E. Stephens Conventions Center.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3642559/3642559_2019-05-24-231659.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!