Dan Hampton on being #11 of the Bears top 100: “Hey, it’s nice to be remembered.”

Posted 7:02 PM, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:56PM, May 24, 2019

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 9: Defensive tackle Dan Hampton #99 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field on September 9, 1990 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears won 17-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears’ list of their top 100 players in franchise history is complete, and while the list has started debates throughout social media, there’s no doubt that Dan Hampton would make that list. He now joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about his career, and to talk about the Bears 100 celebration June 7th-9th at the Donald E. Stephens Conventions Center.

