Gloria Schmidt, a lawyer for Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo, who said they helped Jussie Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack against himself, speaks during a news conference Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Chicago. The brothers are suing the "Empire" actor's attorneys for defamation. The federal lawsuit names Mark Geragos and his law firm as defendants and that they continued to say publicly that the brothers "led a criminally homophobic, racist and violent attack against Mr. Smollett," even though they knew it wasn't true. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Chicago Tribune Federal Courts Reporter Jason Meisner: “It was a court fight between the media and Jussie Smollett’s attorneys”
Chicago Tribune Federal Courts Reporter Jason Meisner explains why Jussie Smollett’s court documents were unsealed Thursday after charges against him were dropped. And, Jason tells John what documents will likely be turned over next.