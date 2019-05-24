× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.24.19: Plant-Based Entertainment

On today’s show Bill and Wendy’s guests include Natalie Carmolli, Matt Kissane, Alexander Zalben, and Elysabeth Alfano. Marketing Specialist from Proven Winners, Natalie Carmolli shares the winners of the 2019 Shrubs of the Year awards. Then, comedian Matt Kissane comes to the show to share stories of his career as a Chris Farley impersonator, and his involvement in the A&E documentary “Chris Farley: Anything for a Laugh,” airing May 27 at 8 p.m. Alexander Zalben calls into the show with his weekly update on the entertainment industry. Finally, Elysabeth Alfano has Bill and Wendy sample some plant-based burgers, and talks about her podcast “Amazing Vegans with Elysabeth Alfano,” as well as news about the vegan food industry!

