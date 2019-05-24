× Alexander Zalben brings the latest in film and television news to the Bill and Wendy Show

Bill and Wendy have Alexander Zalben from Decider.com on the show to give an update in entertainment news. Zalben gives his take on what’s next after the success of the live reproductions of Norman Lear’s shows, the Game of Thrones Documentary, Jeff Ross’ “Historical Roasts,” and more!

