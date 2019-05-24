× 737 Max Not Slowing Down Summer Travel Season

The busiest travel time of the year outside of the holiday travel windows starts soon and Steve Grzanich was curious to see if the news about the 737 Max planes will deter consumers from jumping on a flight for a vacation. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Reporter at Skift.com) checked in with Steve to explain that there definitely will people who wont fly it until its 100% ready, but that won’t turn the majority of flyers off from their travel plans.