Wintrust Business Lunch 5/23/19: Revamping The Gaming Industry, Retirement Income, & Retail Real Estate Jumps

Posted 1:41 PM, May 23, 2019, by
SINGLE USE ONLY BIZ LUNCH 5/23/19

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, file)

The gaming industry has had a negative reputation for a while as a place where verbal abuse was running rampant, but Ian Sherr updated Steve Bertrand on what the makers of XBOX is doing to make the cyberspace a safer place. Bill Geiger checked in to remind listeners about the benefits of establishing a retirement income plan, Dennis Rodkin is looking at one of the biggest residential real estate sales in the city this year, and Amy Guth is diving a little bit deeper into the retail world with good news for commercial landlords.

 

