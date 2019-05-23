× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/23/19: Revamping The Gaming Industry, Retirement Income, & Retail Real Estate Jumps

The gaming industry has had a negative reputation for a while as a place where verbal abuse was running rampant, but Ian Sherr updated Steve Bertrand on what the makers of XBOX is doing to make the cyberspace a safer place. Bill Geiger checked in to remind listeners about the benefits of establishing a retirement income plan, Dennis Rodkin is looking at one of the biggest residential real estate sales in the city this year, and Amy Guth is diving a little bit deeper into the retail world with good news for commercial landlords.