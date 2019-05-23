William Shatner leaves a mysterious message on Roe Conn’s voicemail

Posted 7:25 PM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18PM, May 23, 2019

Actor William Shatner . (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

It’s not every day you get a call from one of Hollywood’s elite actors, but that happened today on The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes. Roe received a couple of unexplained voicemails from legendary actor William Shatner and the embarked on a journey to understand why, which included a phone call from Hollywood producer Kevin Burns.

