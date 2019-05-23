× William Shatner leaves a mysterious message on Roe Conn’s voicemail

It’s not every day you get a call from one of Hollywood’s elite actors, but that happened today on The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes. Roe received a couple of unexplained voicemails from legendary actor William Shatner and the embarked on a journey to understand why, which included a phone call from Hollywood producer Kevin Burns.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3642240/3642240_2019-05-24-002540.64kmono.mp3

