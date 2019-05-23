× WGN Radio Honors – Memorial Day Stories

Memorial Day Monday, May 27, 9am-12:30pm, join us for “WGN Radio Honors – Memorial Day Stories,” hosted by WGN’s Amy Guth and Mark Doyle from Rags of Honor.

Scheduled guests include:

Eli Williamson, CEO/Founder Leave No Veteran Behind

Matt Griffin, CEO/Founder, Combat Flip Flops

Max Martini, actor and director

Gold Star Families

Historian from Pritzker Military Museum and Library

And more.

Join us as we share experiences and stories and remember those who have fallen in service.

WGN Radio Honors – Memorial Day Stories is sponsored by The Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters and Union Contractors.