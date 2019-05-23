× Warm weather means more diving so we need work zone awareness and wearing your seatbelts

Jessi Hopkins has served as the State’s Occupant Protection Coordinator at IDOT since 2016. has been developing and implementing traffic safety programs for 11 years. She joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss IDOT working with 200 local law enforcement agencies and the Illinois State Police to crack down on unbelted drivers and passengers as part of the national Click It or Ticket Memorial Day campaign. She also stresses the importance of buckling your seatbelt. You can find out more information HERE.