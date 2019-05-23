× uh-PARENT-ly | Columnist Heidi Stevens talks about blended families, work-life balance, dress codes and the double doink

Should college women wear leggings to church? What about moms at school drop-off? What can sports failures teach our kids about life? And, speaking of life, how can we balance work commitments with family time?

Heidi Stevens writes the Balancing Act column for the Chicago Tribune, where she has worked since 1998. She joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to dish about all things parenting.