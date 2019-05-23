TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | “Deadwood: The Movie”, “Big Bang Theory” Finale, Network Press Conferences

Johnny Galecki, from left, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, members of the cast of the TV series "The Big Bang Theory," place their hands in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This week, Dan gives his thoughts on the long-awaited follow-up to HBO’s “Deadwood”, the finale of “The Big Bang Theory” on CBS as well as the Upfront Press Conferences from ABC, NBC and CBS that give a sneak peak into what’s next for the big networks.

