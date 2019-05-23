× TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | “Deadwood: The Movie”, “Big Bang Theory” Finale, Network Press Conferences

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This week, Dan gives his thoughts on the long-awaited follow-up to HBO’s “Deadwood”, the finale of “The Big Bang Theory” on CBS as well as the Upfront Press Conferences from ABC, NBC and CBS that give a sneak peak into what’s next for the big networks.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)