Thought Leader Robert Legan: Passing On A Family Business To The Next Generation

Posted 6:07 AM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:59AM, May 23, 2019
Whitenell

The family business can be the life line to a number of people’s livelihood, so the importance of transitioning a family business is vital. This week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation focused on that process and the details with Robert Legan (SVP & Family Office Services at Whitnell – Part of Associated Bank) who explained to Steve Grzanich that it’s more than just cleaning out the office and handing off the keys.

 

