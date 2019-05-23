× The Top Five@5 (05/23/19): Mayor Lightfoot outlines plan to prevent Memorial Day weekend violence, President Trump call Nancy Pelosi “a mess”, Jamie Foxx flubs his lines on live TV, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, May 23rd, 2019:

Mayor Lightfoot and CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson held a press conference ahead of Memorial Day weekend to talk about the city’s safety plan to prevent violence. President Trump took time out of a speech on farm relief to hit back at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her “a mess.” Actor Jamie Foxx played ‘George Jefferson’ for a live TV version of ‘The Jeffersons’ in which he couldn’t remember his lines, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3642234/3642234_2019-05-23-234734.64kmono.mp3

