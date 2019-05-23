The Opening Bell 5/23/19: The Evolving Business of Baseball
Family run businesses make up a large portion the U.S. economy, but transitioning those businesses to the next generation is more complicated than just handing off the keys. Steve Grzanich and Robert Legan (SVP & Family Office Services at Whitnell – Part of Associated Bank) sat down for this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation and sorted through the strategies that goes into a business leader stepping down and making the right decisions for longevity. (At 20:33)The conversation then shifted to the business of baseball with Dave Sheinin (National Baseball Writer at The Washington Post) analyzing the sport and explaining how pitchers are changing the way the sport is consumed by viewers.