× The Mincing Rascals 05.23.19: Speaker Pelosi is concerned, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on abortion, yearbook woes

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They start by debating Speaker Pelosi’s actual concern in President Trump’s wellness and Democrats’ consideration for his impeachment. The Rascals move on to discuss Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s inauguration speech, which included mention of abortion and women’s rights. Plus, they rate the new mayor’s first executive order. And the Rascals question the meaning of a senior quote used in the Highland Park High School that’s often attributed to Adolph Hitler.

John recommends that you try out Maddon’s Post in Wrigleyville.

Patti recommends Seedballs.com to the green thumbs out there.

Eric recommends that you download the Simplify Gmail plug-in.

Scott recommends that you visit a national park like the Grand Canyon.