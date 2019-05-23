× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.23.19: Trump and Congress, impounded cars, strange Uber stories

John Williams gives his review of “Cirque du Soleil: Volta,” running through July 6 at the Big Top at Soldier Field. Then, John wants to know what influenced President Trump to take to the Rose Garden Wednesday to address reporters on why he won’t collaborate with Congress for now. Washington Post Political Reporter Amber Phillips explains that and why the word, “impeachment,” has been prevalent over the last two days. Then, Diana Simpson of the Institute for Justice represents Spencer Byrd, another victim of an unresolved car impounding. Both Spencer and Diana join the show to answer why Spencer is thousands of dollars in debt, in spite of his innocence when the car was taken away. Finally, listeners share their strange Uber stories after John shared Patti Vasquez’s message from last week’s episode of “The Mincing Rascals.”