× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/23/19): The end of ‘Game of Thrones,’ the beginning of Mayor Lightfoot, and future of Kasso’s window treatments

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 189(05/23/19): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the Three-Eyed Raven of the Chicago Tribune newsroom Will Lee to talk about the series finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ and how culture will fill the hole left in people’s hearts. Also, John & Jeff discuss Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s inauguration address and Kasso tries to get a comment on the lack of blinds in his home. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3642041/3642041_2019-05-23-141241.64kmono.mp3

