The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/23/19): The end of ‘Game of Thrones,’ the beginning of Mayor Lightfoot, and future of Kasso’s window treatments

Posted 9:59 AM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57AM, May 23, 2019

Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot waves after being sworn in during her inauguration ceremony Monday, May 20, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 189(05/23/19): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the Three-Eyed Raven of the Chicago Tribune newsroom Will Lee to talk about the series finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ and how culture will fill the hole left in people’s hearts. Also, John & Jeff discuss Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s inauguration address and Kasso tries to get a comment on the lack of blinds in his home.

