The search continues! The ongoing search for the culprit who stole Dave Eanet’s yogurt from the fridge continues. We also bring on political minds Eric Adelstein and Pat Brady to talk about the ongoing controversy surrounding President Trump. Senator Dick Durbin jumps on air as well to talk about the state of Illinois and the state of transportation. All this and more!