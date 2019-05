× Spencer Byrd on why he owes the city thousands after a “good deed gone wrong”

Spencer Byrd is a body shop mechanic whose car was impounded after police found drugs – unbeknownst to Spencer – on a customer whom he was giving a ride in his car. That was in June 2016. Institute for Justice Attorney Diana Simpson explains why this is happening to Spencer, and shares even more shocking details of the case, which inspired his GoFundMe. Hear Veronica Walker-Davis’s similar story.