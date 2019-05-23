× Senator Dick Durbin: “Get over it, Mr. President.”

Senator Dick Durbin joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the issue of the country’s need for investment in infrastructure, the mess at the boarder and the president’s tantrum on Wednesday. Durbin stands by the Mueller report. He said that it’s troubling that only 3 of 53 republican senators in D.C. will speak up against the president. Durbin recounts being scared to death to be voted in again. He says that what the president is doing to this country is troubling.