× Roe Conn Full Show (5/23/19): William Shatner leaves a mysterious voicemail for the show, Richard Roeper reviews “Aladdin,” and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, May 23rd, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the new census data that shows Houston is closing in on surpassing Chicago as the 3rd largest city in the U.S., CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti looks at the latest development in the Jussie Smollett saga, WGN-TV’s Jarrett Payton reminisces about his father Walter Payton & his place at the top of the Chicago Bears’ Centennial 100 list, a mysterious voicemail from William Shatner on Roe Conn’s phonepiques the crew’s interest as they explore who he was actually trying to reach, the Top Five@5 features classic commentary from President Trump, Hollywood producer extrodinaire Kevin Burns calls the show to explain why William Shatner left a voicemail on Roe’s phone, and Richard Roeper reviews “Alladin,” “Booksmart,” and “Brightburn.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3642239/3642239_2019-05-24-003139.64kmono.mp3

