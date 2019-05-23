× Pucks & Prague: Listen to win a trip for two to Blackhawks vs Flyers in Prague

The Chicago Blackhawks open their 2019-2020 season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, October 4 in Prague, Czech Republic. And we’re giving you the chance to win a five-day European getaway to Prague that includes round-trip air transportation from Chicago, a VIP ticket package to the game, and more!

How can you win?

Listen to the Steve Cochran Show beginning Tuesday, May 28 by 7:40am. Steve Cochran will play a sound clip and tell you when to listen for that clip again during that afternoon’s Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes.

When you hear that sound clip played again during the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, listen for the prompts of how to call-in to win. The winning caller, upon verification, will receive the Qualifying Prize – a special Chicago Blackhawks fan package. Eight Qualifying Prizes will be awarded, one daily during the weekday through Thursday, June 6.

The Qualifying Prize – the Chicago Blackhawks fan package – includes: four (4) passes to the Blackhawks Convention, July 26 – 28; a signed Blackhawks replica jersey; a signed hockey stick and a signed puck and photo (ARV of fan package is $1,550).

A Grand Prize Winner will be randomly selected from the eight (8) qualifiers and will be announced on the Steve Cochran Show on Friday, June 7 at 7:40am. The Grand Prize Winner will receive the five-day Private Group Journey trip for two to Prague, departing Chicago on October 2, 2019 (ARV of Grand Prize is $6,998).

Who can win?

The sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana and Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha counties in Wisconsin who are 21 years and older as of May 28, 2019. Entrants who have won any prize from WGN Radio within the last 60 days or have won a prize worth $600 or more since May 28, 2017 are not eligible. Read the Official Rules here.