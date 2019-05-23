Lulafit Is Bringing a High-End Wellness Experience to Your Door

Posted 6:42 AM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:41AM, May 23, 2019

Colleen Werner, CEO of Lulafit, joins Scott in-studio at WGN to talk about how she aims to make health and wellness easy, even when life gets busy. As a wellness amenities management service, LulaFit partners with commercial offices and luxury residential buildings to manage the common spaces that typically go underutilized — including fitness centers and spas.Their wellness services range from diet and exercise to stress, sleep, and ergonomics.

