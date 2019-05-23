× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-23-19: “UNSEALED!”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include a Chicago judge ordering “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s case file be unsealed, Mayor Lori Lightfoot replacing the entire Chicago school board, new census numbers saying Chicago lost over 10,000 people last year, President Trump giving 16 billion dollars in aid to farmers, the Sox beating up on the Astros because Eloy Jimenez must listen to Lower Wacker Live, the Cubs thumping the Phillies before their afternoon game today, Drake getting a little to close to the NBA playoff action and The Interview Show‘s Mark Bazer stopping by for a visit.