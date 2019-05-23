× Jarrett Payton on his father being the Chicago Bears’ ‘Top Player of All-Time’: “He deserves to be #1…he gave his all to the Bears.”

The Chicago Bears have unveiled the Top 100 players in franchise history. The top player of all-time, is running back Walter Payton, who retired as the all-time leading rusher in NFL history. WGN-TV Sports’ anchor Jarrett Payton joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna to talk about his father’s legacy and what’s next for the Chicago Bears.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3642233/3642233_2019-05-23-235933.64kmono.mp3

