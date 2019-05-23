Jarrett Payton on his father being the Chicago Bears’ ‘Top Player of All-Time’: “He deserves to be #1…he gave his all to the Bears.”

Posted 6:46 PM, May 23, 2019, by

Walter Payton #34, Running Back for the Chicago Bears during his final game in the American Football Conference West game against the Los Angeles Raiders on 27 December 1987 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California, United States. The Bears won the game 6 - 3. Visions of Sport. (Photo by Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have unveiled the Top 100 players in franchise history. The top player of all-time, is running back Walter Payton, who retired as the all-time leading rusher in NFL history. WGN-TV Sports’ anchor Jarrett Payton joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna to talk about his father’s legacy and what’s next for the Chicago Bears.

