× Hoge and Jahns: OTA’s, Best Bears of All Time, and The Next Live Podcast Recording

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts after witnessing the first session of the Bears’ Offseason Training Activities. They play tape from head coach Matt Nagy, new defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, as well as some of the positional coaches and players. They also play an interview with Ted Monachino, the team’s new outside linebackers coach. Hoge and Jahns discuss the list of the top 100 Bears of all time available on the team’s website. The guys also talk about where the next live recording of the podcast will take place and how you can get yourself there!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!