Highlights: White Sox 9 – Astros 4 – 5/22/19

Posted 12:15 AM, May 23, 2019, by

Chicago White Sox's Charlie Tilson (22) celebrates with Leury Garcia (28) and James McCann (33) after hitting a grand slam against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros – May 22, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.