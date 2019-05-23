Highlights: White Sox 4 – Astros 0 – 5/23/19

Posted 11:04 PM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:53PM, May 23, 2019

Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann, left, celebrates with starting pitcher Lucas Giolito after the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Houston. Giolito threw a four-hitter as the White Sox won 4-0. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros – May 23, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

