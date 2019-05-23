Does the remake of ‘Aladdin’ keep the magic of the original? Richard Roeper reviews the 2019 version of the Disney classic.

Posted 7:08 PM, May 23, 2019, by

Will Smith as 'Genie' in the 2019 remake of 'Aladdin' (photo courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s latest film releases:

‘Aladdin’- starring Will Smith and Mena Massoud

‘Booksmart’- starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein

‘Brightburn’- starring Elizabeth Banks and David Denman

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.