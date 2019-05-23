× Dean Richards on remakes of “Aladdin,” Norman Lear originals, and more

Bill and Wendy have Dean Richards on to talk about the recent live remakes of Norman Lear’s original series “All in the Family,” and “The Jeffersons” which featured Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson, Woody Harrelson and more. He also gives his review of Disney’s “Aladdin” remake with Will Smith as Genie.

