FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd attends the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York. Todd is running the second annual "Meet the Press" film festival in Washington this weekend. He hopes it becomes a showcase for shorter films on newsy topics. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Chuck Todd: “His feelings are so sensitive…Okay, so why’d you run for president?”
Chuck Todd joins the Steve Cochran show to discuss the ongoing discourse in Washington. With the president continually defying the traditional statues of the law, what does it mean for future legal ramifications? Chuck Todd shares his insight and thoughts surrounding the president’s sensitivity towards the press and congress.