× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.23.19: Will is the new Blue

On today’s show, Bill and Wendy welcome actress and author Kate Mulgrew, ER Physician Dr. Karen Randall, and WGN’s own Dean Richards. Kate talks about her iconic career, life on the set of “Orange is the New Black,” and the stories that inspired her book “How to Forget: A Daughter’s Memoir.” Later, Dr. Karen Randall calls in from Pueblo, Colorado to give her perspective on the potential effects marijuana legalization in Illinois. Finally, Dean Richards joins the show to talk about the live reproductions of “All in the Family,” and “The Jeffersons,” Disney’s “Aladdin,” and “Book Smart.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.