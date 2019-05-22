Wintrust Business Lunch 5/22/19: Wall Street Has Gone Full Washington, Plant Based Food Market & The Roots Store

May 22, 2019
The activities over in Washington D.C. have always had some what of an influence in the way Wall Street moves, but Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage feel as though today, traders are reacting to all the big and little blips on the radar. Terry also recapped her latest column about a sad reality that plenty of older American are facing, Zak Weston of the Good Food Institute is forecasting the plant-based food market, and Amy Guth is excited about the Roots store opening up on the Mag Mile (the newest since the Apple flagship store).

 

