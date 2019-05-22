× Tips & Tools to Be a Better Coach/Teacher

Jiu-Jitsu black belt, instructor and teammate, Scott Gave, joins the conversation to share his insight on becoming a better coach & teacher in any area of life or profession. He has years of experience in martial arts and is owner and head instructor of Fit 2 Defend Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. We talk about the importance of the teacher role, motivation, empowering others and the qualities necessary to support and help others. Never lose sight of your passion and “WHY” you are doing something! Learn more about Coach Scott and his programs at www.fit-to-defend.com.

This episode is brought to you by my fabulous sponsors Ethos Training Systems. Check out their new member promo at www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships.