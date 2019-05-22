× The Top Five@5 (05/22/19): Steve Mnuchin says Harriet Tubman will not be on the $20 bill, President Trump says he “doesn’t do cover-ups,” Denise Richards shares a weird story about Charlie Sheen, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019:

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during a House Financial Services Committee hearing, says that Harriet Tubman will not be featured on the $20 bill during his tenure. President Trump responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she accused him of being part of a “cover-up.” On the latest episode of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, Denise Richards shared a rather strange story about Charlie Sheen, and more!

