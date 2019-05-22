The Opening Bell 5/22/19: 10% of Tax Payers Think Its OK To Cheat Income Taxes

Posted 6:24 AM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, May 22, 2019
The IRS gains fruitful information about the economy through their surveys and tax payer data, but Andrew Keshner (Reporter at MarketWatch) explained to Steve Grzanich that the IRS learned 10% of tax payers think its ok to cheat on their income taxes. The two sorted through that surprising data and other areas of concerns after the release of this year’s report on Monday. The focus then shifted to the grocery industry where two German grocery store chains are disrupting the legacy businesses with their simple practices as detailed by Katrijn Gielens (Associated Professor of Marketing at the Kenan-Flagler Business School at University of North Carolina).

 

