× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.22.19: Congresswoman Lauren Underwood sparks controversy, Jeopardy! Holzhauer family, yearbook quotes

John Williams asks you to join him in analyzing Congresswoman Lauren Underwood’s choice of words while questioning Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan about migrants held at the border. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show for another edition of “Phil’s Flash Fry” and to discuss meatless meat. John moves on to test Steve, Lauren and Elif’s smarts in a round of Jeopardy questions, which were actually asked of James Holzhauer. His brother joins the show next, and divulges the some industry secrets his brother isn’t allowed to talk about. Finally, John wants to know if you think this quote should be the reason for the pull or edit of Highland Park High School’s 2018-2019 yearbook.