Aldi’s have been popping up all around the U.S. in the recent years and the success has followed. Katrijn Gielens (Associated Professor of Marketing at the Kenan-Flagler Business School at University of North Carolina) sorted through the little details with Steve Grzanich that are making Aldi a top five grocer in the country and Lidl making strides to get close.