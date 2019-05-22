× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.22.19: Why is Sandberg’s chair so high?

Jam packed show! We receive a call all the way from Washington as President Trump dials in to give up the latest updates from the White House. Our MVPP shows that quality is better than quantity. Kevin Atlas shares his inspiring story of despite being born with just one arm transitioned into a professional basketball career and now helps youth with the “Believe In Yourself Challenge”. Then, the great Doc Emrick jumps on air to talk about his latest award, his background, and his thoughts on this years Stanley Cup.