Roe Conn Full Show (5/22/19): Jim Cornelison plays #NewsOrRuse, Mike Monico assess Michael Avenatti’s legal woes, and more…

Posted 7:53 PM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48PM, May 22, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 09: Jim Cornelison performs at CBS RADIO?s second annual Stars and Strings concert at The Chicago Theatre on November 9, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the sorry state of affairs at suburban Harvey’s City Hall, Washington Post’s Philip Bump looks at why President Trump won’t work with Congress until investigations into his affairs are ended, Mac McCall -shift supervisor at O’Hare when Flight 191 crashed 40yrs ago- looks back on that fateful day, famed attorney Mike Monico looks at the mounting legal issues for attorney Michael Cohen, the Top Five@5 features “space pirates,” and the great Jim Cornelison talks about performing at the Indy 500 & plays #NewsOrRuse.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.