Roe Conn Full Show (5/22/19): Jim Cornelison plays #NewsOrRuse, Mike Monico assess Michael Avenatti’s legal woes, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the sorry state of affairs at suburban Harvey’s City Hall, Washington Post’s Philip Bump looks at why President Trump won’t work with Congress until investigations into his affairs are ended, Mac McCall -shift supervisor at O’Hare when Flight 191 crashed 40yrs ago- looks back on that fateful day, famed attorney Mike Monico looks at the mounting legal issues for attorney Michael Cohen, the Top Five@5 features “space pirates,” and the great Jim Cornelison talks about performing at the Indy 500 & plays #NewsOrRuse.
